Megan Thee Stallion Shows A Lot Of Skin In Skintight PVC Bra & Hot Pants

Megan Thee Stallion is known for turning up the heat on Instagram, with her latest uploads being no different.

The “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker took to the stage in Virginia Beach in a skintight PVC bra and matched the ensemble with hot pants made of the same material. Her outfit allowed Megan to show a lot of cleavage and leg as she confidently performed in front of thousands of screaming fans, a fact that is well documented via her upload.

She also shared two other video clips while she was wearing the same clothing. The bright lighting showcased her orange hair, which was styled in a high ponytail.

In one clip, she mentioned that she just signed up for a TikTok account while she mimed to her song, “Cash Sh*t.” In the other clip, she was dancing with her friend.

Her latest three video uploads have each racked up thousands of likes and comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Yasss hottie,” one user wrote.

“Okay guess imma get TikTok now,” another shared.

“What hair color can you not do?” a third mentioned.

“That orange,” a fourth fan commented adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“HOT GIRL MEG!” a fifth follower remarked passionately in capital letters.

Megan has been documenting her time on the road by using her Instagram account and she is clearly living her best life.

After releasing her debut EP, Make It Hot, in 2017, she followed it up with her Tina Slow project the following year.

This year, she released her debut mixtape, Fever, which won her a 2019 BET Hip Hop Award for Best Mixtape, as The Inquisitr reported. Stallion’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer,” earned her a Moonman at the MTV Video Music Awards in August for Best Power Anthem. The Metro noted that the win proved the popularity of the song because, at the time, she had not released a music video for the tune.

She is currently in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo. She recently released a song with the rapper called “All Dat,” per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

On Instagram, Megan is privy more than 6 million followers with that number continuing to grow.

She is hot property in the music industry right now and is listened to by millions around the globe. On Spotify, she currently has more 9.5 million monthly listeners with her most played song on the app being “Hot Girl Summer.” Other songs within the top five include “Cash Sh*t,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Big Booty,” and “Freak Nasty.”

To stay updated on Megan Thee Stallion, follow her Instagram account.