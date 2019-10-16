Donald Trump Reportedly Aided By ‘National Enquirer’ Against Allegation He Raped Teen At Jeffrey Epstein Party

As The Inquisitr reported, Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, revealed that National Enquirer had a safe filled with embarrassing and damaging information on Donald Trump. The contents of the safe were reportedly destroyed in the final days of the 2016 presidential election after a Wall Street Journal reporter asked the tabloid about reports that the outlet killed a story about Trump’s relationship with a Playboy model.

Newsweek reports that in the same book, Farrow alleged that Trump received help from the National Enquirer as he faced a teen rape allegation. According to Farrow, American Media Inc. (AMI), the former publisher of the Enquirer, was communicating with Trump as the rape allegations were leveled against him via a 2016 lawsuit. In addition, then-National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard reportedly spoke to Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, the now-imprisoned Michael Cohen, and told him the outlet would “track down the woman” making the accusation and “see what they could do about her.”

Trump was accused of raping a woman in 1994 when she was 13-years-old at a party hosted by accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who is now deceased. According to the woman — known as “Katie Johnson” in the first legal filing connected to the case, which was dismissed, and “Jane Doe” in two subsequent New York filings — she had more than one sexual encounter with Trump and Epstein at the disgraced financier’s parties, also alleging that Epstein raped her. Trump’s lawyer in the case, Alan Garten, said at the time that the allegations were “categorically untrue.”

Farrow writes that there was “no opportunity” to purchase the story. Not only that, but Howard reportedly tried to convince Lisa Bloom, the power attorney who represented Doe, to drop the case. Eventually, days before the presidential election, Bloom canceled a press conference with Doe, with Bloom suggesting that she was receiving death threats. Meanwhile, Doe’s lead attorney, Thomas Meager, filed to dismiss the case just two days later. Interestingly, after the alleged rape, Doe accused Trump in her lawsuit of threatening her family with physical harm if she spoke to anyone about the incident.

Loading...

Bloom, who spoke with Newsweek, said that although Howard told her he believed Doe lacked credibility, this interaction was not why she had the case dropped.

“After we received numerous death threats and my law firm’s website and emails were hacked, she did not want to go forward,” she added.

As for Epstein, he was known to have vast connections to the rich and powerful that he used to avoid capture. According to former Palm Beach County deputy sheriff John Mark Dougan, the sex offender used blackmail tapes to influence intelligence agencies.