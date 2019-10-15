Kim Zolciak-Biermann Slays In Incredibly Short & Low-Plunging Black & Gold Dress

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is dropping jaws in her latest social media share.

She may have given birth to six children of her own but the reality star is never one to shy away from showing off her killer figure to fans on her wildly popular Instagram page. Currently, the blond-haired beauty has a following of over 3 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she posts, that number continues to climb.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her fans, Kim got all dolled up for a friend’s wedding. In the gorgeous shot, Kim stands next to one of the grooms, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled while also rocking a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, eyeshadow.

Biermann drops jaws in a low-plunging black and gold dress that offers generous views of cleavage. The NSFW outfit also hits well above her knees, offering views of her fit stems that are covered with black tights. The mother of six completes the sultry look with a pair of sky-high black heels. Next to her stands her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, who also looks stunning in a black maxi dress. Her husband, Kroy Biermann, is the only other member of their immediate family who is in the photograph and he also cleaned up well — rocking a button-down black shirt and black pants.

The post has been live on Kim’s page for a day but it’s already garnered her a ton of attention from fans with over 14,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over Kim’s outfit while countless others raved over her gorgeous face. A few more chimed in to wish the newlyweds the best.

“Love you all so much! And just so much love,” one of the grooms commented. “Thank you for coming and celebrating with us!”

“Wow!!! You’re all so good looking,” another fan chimed in with a kissy face emoji.

“You literally could not be any more beautiful,” one more wrote with a flame emoji,

But Kim’s social media activity has not always been positive as of late. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the 41-year-old came under fire from fans after allowing her 17-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, wear a mini-dress to a school dance. The reality star posted a photo from the dance on her page and while many fans liked the outfit, there were a decent amount who slammed Kim;s parenting over it.

“Omg no way my parents would ever allow me to wear anything that short at that age,” one follower wrote.

But Kim was quick to reply to one fan who said they “didn’t care for it” by shooting back with a reply of her own.

“Your opinion… no need for it,” she wrote.

