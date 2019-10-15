Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Plunging Black One-Piece While Lying On The Beach

Emily Ratajkowski is back in a swimsuit again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Monday, October 14, the brunette bombshell brought some serious heat to her Instagram page with a sizzling new post that proved impossible to ignore. The upload included a whopping three photos of the babe as she lounged on the beach, with a view of the shoreline and crystal blue water setting the relaxing scene in the background behind her. The trio of up-close snaps captured the 28-year-old from the chest up as she gazed at the camera with a sensual stare, all the while showing off plenty of skin in a daring swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

A tag on the post indicated that Emily’s swimwear was from her own Inamorata Swim line and, judging by the reaction of her 24.3 million followers on the social media platform, she certainly seemed to do her brand well. The model’s look for her day on the beach included a black one-piece swimsuit with a daringly low plunge neckline that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Her cleavage was left well on display in the series of almost identical photos thanks to its scandalous design that fell so low that its end was not even seen in the frame of the shots. The deep v also offered a teasing glimpse of the stunner’s flat midsection, though it wasn’t a far scroll down her Instagram page to get a better view of the sculpted area.

Emily added a fun accessory to her look in the form of a gray, leopard-print bucket hat that was perfectly on-trend for the season and added a ’90s vibe to her ensemble. Around her neck, she wore a delicate gold chain necklace, while a set of hoop earrings dangled from her ears. The I Feel Pretty actress had her brown hair down and bunched up underneath her head as she lay across her dark blue towel and sported a gorgeous minimal-makeup look that let her striking features shine.

To no surprise, the new addition to the swimwear designer’s Instagram page was an instant hit with her horde of followers. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 1 million likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to heap praise on the babe for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely flawless,” one person wrote, while another said that Emily was “so beautiful and gorgeous.”

“This is why I have an Instagram account,” commented a third.

EmRata’s flawless bikini body is on display all over social media, and not just on her own personal page. A recent upload shared to the official Instagram account for her Inamorata Women clothing line saw her showing off her incredible figure again in skimpy swimwear — this time a minuscule black bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, driving her fans absolutely wild.