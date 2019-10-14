Sonni Pacheco: Who Is Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife?

The Oscar-nominated star's ex-wife has a background in acting, art, and more.

Jeremy Renner‘s custody battle took an ugly turn Monday, with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco alleging that the actor had previously threatened to kill her, along with previously sticking a gun in his mouth during an argument and shooting into the ceiling of his home when his 6-year-old daughter Ava Berlin was present, according to a report by People. Court documents also show that Pacheco accused Renner of having issues with substance abuse and had previously left cocaine in areas his young daughter could access.

Renner’s representatives responded in a statement provided to People, saying, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

While Renner’s resume is well known, many people want to know more about his ex-wife.

Pacheco is a Canadian artist

Pacheco, 28, was born in Vancouver, Canada and currently resides in Los Angeles while pursuing a career as an artist. Her Instagram page is full of sculptures that she has created primarily following the theme of the human body. She began sculpting with clay when she was pregnant with her daughter.

Pacheco described her artistic style, saying her intent was to implement “the visceral narrative of love and suffering, through her ability to internalize her own harrowing journey through young motherhood, divorce, and grief,” as reported by Heavy.

She Was Once An Aspiring Actress

Pacheco has a couple of acting credits to her name. In 2012, she played a character named Sonni in the Peter Benson and Geoff Gustafson film, The Wingman. She also had a small role in the 2009 movie American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. Her role is listed on IMDB as “Splendid Wet T-Shirt Girl” in the straight-to-DVD flick.

Bustle notes that Pacheco even met Renner on the set of the 2011 movie Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Although she is not credited in the film she was reportedly on set as an extra.

Her Resume Is All Over the Board

While acting and art may have been her most high-profile gigs, Pacheco previously worked as a lingerie model. She got a big break several years ago as a Monster Girl model for Monster Energy Drinks. The brunette beauty worked as a model and spokesperson for the company.

But in a completely different career, she also worked as a hairstylist. One of Pacheco’s earliest jobs was selling timeshares for a Mexican resort when she was a teen, and in 2017 her Facebook bio listed her as “Mommy, Sculpture Artist & Realtor at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills.”

She Is Extremely Athletic

Pacheco not only rocks a sic-pack (see below), but she appears to have a gymnastics background. In 2017 she posted a video of her doing a series of back handsprings.

She’s More Private Than You Think

While the recent headlines about her may not indicate it, Pacheco kept a low profile before her acrimonious divorce. The Canadian model kept her marriage to Renner a secret for months after they married in January of 2014. She also posts very few personal photos on her Instagram page, and she does not appear to be presently active on Twitter or Facebook.

Once her divorce made headlines, Pacheco became much more vocal as she defended her reputation. According to Entertainment Tonight, Pacheco previously alleged that her prenuptial agreement with Renner had been based on fraud and she claimed that her passport, birth certificate, and social security card had all been stolen by the Oscar-nominated actor.

Her latest allegations against her estranged ex have put her in the headlines once again.