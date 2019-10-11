‘Miss BumBum’ Suzy Cortez Struts Her Stuff In Tiny White Crop Top During TV Interview

“Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez may be known for her wildly curvy booty, but this week she also decided to showcase her upper assets when she appeared on TV for a new interview rocking a sexy crop top, a look she documented for her over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The Brazillian bombshell left little to the imagination as she hit the airwaves wearing an all-white ensemble that put a spotlight on all of her curves, not just her epic backside. Suzy’s tiny crop top rocked the house as it looked more like a bikini and featured a knotted element in the front.

The sexy shirt showcased Suzy’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs as she paired the top with some hip-hugging white slacks. The pants may have boasted a wide leg, but they fit her form perfectly to show off her world-famous bum, which she has become very well known for.

In addition, Suzy wore her shiny, long dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She added a full face of makeup for the TV appearance, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and long lashes. She added a shimmering glow and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with a pair of chunky heels.

In addition to her love of beauty pageants, Suzy is also a huge sports fan. She even recently made an appearance on Fox Sports, where she stunned in a pair of tiny little daisy dukes.

However, her love for sports has gotten her into a bit of hot water in the past. The Sun reports that the model caused some issues back in 2016 when she began to bombard her idol, Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, with sexy messages and photos. The online flirtation got Suzy blocked by Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Later, Suzy revealed to all of her followers that she even had Messi’s named inked on her body right above her world-famous booty. She has shown that tattoo multiple times on her Instagram account, seemingly having no shame in her love for the athlete.

But Messi isn’t the only footballer Suzy has love for. She has also revealed her appreciation of Gerard Pique, who is currently in a long term relationship with Columbian superstar singer, Shakira.

“If I could have a night of passion with somebody, the lucky man would be Gerard Pique. If he was free of course,” the model stated, per The Daily Star.

Fans can see more of “Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez by following her on Instagram.