Carmen Electra Lets It All Hang Out In Wild Sequined Bikini On Instagram

Carmen Electra is still a blonde bombshell after all these years. On Thursday, the actress shared a new Instagram update of herself in a racy bikini that likely left her 1 million fans’ tongues wagging.

In the snapshot, Carmen is seen posing in front of a metallic glittery background as she dons a tiny mint green sequined bikini. Electra’s swimwear is very unique as the skimpy bottoms have the sequins hanging from them while the top is simply sequins attached to Carmen’s bare chest like pasties.

Either way, the bikini left little to the imagination as it flaunted Electra’s busty figure. Carmen’s massive cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy were all on display in the snap, as well as her rock hard abs and long, lean legs.

Carmen wore her sandy blonde hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and wrapped around her shoulders.

She also wore a full glam look for the picture, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and defined eyebrows. She added long lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and a bright peachy gloss on her lips to complete the style.

The photo was a big hit among Carmen’s fans as it garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 230 comments in the first hour that it was live on the social media platform.

“Dang you’re stunningly gorgeous,” one of Carmen’s followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You always make my day with your pictures,” another fan stated.

“Wow what a photo,” a third social media user said.

“You have always been so dreamy. I can’t believe how amazing you still look,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of Baywatch, a cult classic television show that she was apart of with other gorgeous actresses such as Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, Kelly Packard, Brooke Burns, Donna D’Errico, and more.

Recently, Electra told The New York Times that she doesn’t wear her iconic Baywatch red one-piece bathing suit anymore, but she does have it framed and hung up in her home to display, which has become a real conversation piece for her.

“I have my suit framed and when people come over to the house, they get really excited. It just has this effect on people. It was empowering,” Electra told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Carmen Electra by following the actress on her Instagram account.