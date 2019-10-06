Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Bountiful Booty In Red Fishnet Stockings During BET Awards Performance

Megan Thee Stallion pulled out all of the stops for her performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper shared two photos from her performance, which aired on Saturday, October 5. While performing, Megan wore a blue latex bodysuit from Venus Prototype. In her caption, Megan hinted that the costume was inspired by Captain America. The bodysuit was accompanied by a red belt on Megan’s midsection that also looped through Megan’s thighs, as seen in the photo that is showing off the rapper’s signature strong knees. Megan added a pair of red fishnet stockings underneath the bodysuit, which matched the red leather knee-high boots she wore as well. She accessorized the look with silver star-shaped rings. Her hair was styled in wavy curls and her face was in full glam with a dark makeup look.

In the second photo, the rapper was taking another opportunity to show off her curvaceous body. This time, she was standing on the stage’s balcony with her arms spread out. Her booty was on full display as her the photographer captured her back, which was towards the audience. Her long black hair was more visible in this second shot.

At the time of this writing, the steamy photos from Megan have received more than 700,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments.

“Na meg this bodyyyyyyyy,” one follower wrote.

“Gud GAWD,” chimed in a second fan.

“I just wanna be ya fishnets for Halloween…,” a third user said.

Loading...

Megan was just one performer at the annual hip hop event. The award show took place in Atlanta this year and was a star-studded event. A plethora of stars performed, including Rick Ross, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Rapsody, YBN Cordae featuring Anderson.Paak, Saweetie, KaMillion, and Tom. G., per BET News. The show also had star presenters, like singer Teyana Taylor and Get Out actor David Kaluuya.

According to Megan’s Instagram, the rising star took home a hip hop award on Saturday night. The “Cash S–t” rapper won an award for Best Mixtape for Fever, which debuted April 2019. Fever was reportedly the rapper and college student’s first full-length mixtape.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan’s star is definitely on the rise. The rapper gained notoriety this summer after her phrase “Hot Girl Summer” caught the attention of many media outlets and fans. Megan also currently has three songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 — “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S–t,” and “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.