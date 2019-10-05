‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Lifts Up Dress In Knee-High Boots, Pulls Hair & Gets Sexy

Dare Taylor has delivered a sexy new Instagram post. “Miss Bikini Model” 2019 has already made headlines this week by pulling down her Daisy Dukes, although today, the model and social media sensation wasn’t exactly rocking a pair of shorts. Dare appears to have eyed up Halloween, with the star rocking a look that seemed to honor the annual holiday coming up later this month.

Dare’s photo focused on the full Halloween vibe, as she also mentioned the holiday in her caption. The photo showed the model posing against rusty and corrugated iron as she modeled a fun and sexy look. Dare was seen in a silver-copper dress that boasted a one-shouldered design and a linen-like feel. The dress appeared a little crinkled, the plain patterns jazzed up by a painted heart with arrows over the model’s left breast. Hints of red here were matched with a ruffly layer under the dress.

Dare pulled up her dress with one hand, with the other appearing to pull her hair – this was tied up into a ponytail for a slightly messy hairdo. She was fully made up with a Halloween feel — the model was seen with scar-like paint around her mouth, the same details visible near her shoulder.

The snap definitely allowed Dare to channel her spooky and sexy sides. The star’s captions mentioned her career, alongside being “sporty.”

Dare may be best-known as a bikini model, but this girl’s heart lies in cosplay. The star’s social media feed is filled with sensational outfits, including a number of Disney-inspired costumes. Additionally, she recently updated her Instagram with a photo of herself dressed as Wonder Woman. The shot saw Dare rocking the full armor getup seen in the movie of the same name, complete with a matching headpiece.

Speaking to Vocal, the model dished some advice on anyone keen on getting into cosplay.

“Be whoever and whatever character you want to be, just give yourself plenty of time so you can really enjoy the process and showing off the end result. I wish I knew about this community sooner so I could have been apart of the family much sooner,” Taylor said.

“I really think right now the community is extremely accepting and I think people see it… I guess as a contest for who has the best costume? But it’s not like that at all it’s truly a wonderful community,” she added about her feelings on cosplay overall.

