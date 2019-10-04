Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Cleavage In All-White Skintight Tennis Outfit From Her Athleisure Brand

Tammy Hembrow likely inspired some of her fans to take up tennis today when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking an all-white crop top and leggings combo on a court. Although there’s a vintage racket in her hand, it’s clear that Tammy isn’t on the court to play but rather to pose. She’s positioned as if prepared to receive a serve, but she’s actually serving the camera a smoldering stare and showing off the keyhole cutout in her crop top that reveals a hint of her cleavage.

In the caption, Tammy revealed that the item’s she’s wearing will be part of an upcoming tennis-inspired collection from her athleisure brand, Saski Collection.

In the comments, fans raved over the photo.

“You are actually PERFECT,” one fan gushed.

“Oh wow!! You are so beautiful and hot!!” another added.

Others seemed barely able to contain their excitement about the new collection.

“I’m so ready!” one enthusiastic follower wrote.

Tammy has shown sneak peeks of this collection before. As The Inquisitr reported, last month she posted a photo of herself rocking a micro-mini tennis skirt, a sports bra, and a visor. It looks like this and her most recent Instagram photo are from the same shoot as she had the same tennis racket in her hand. The post from September has amassed almost 400,000 likes since it was posted and about 2,500 comments.

Tammy did not reveal the collection’s release date in either post but she did say that it’s dropping soon.

Tammy regularly wears Saski Collection outfits in her posts, which is likely one of the main reasons why the brand has been so successful. According to the Daily Mail, Saski made $3.6 million in revenue in the first 12 months, despite early hiccups with their supply chain.

‘In our first year we were struggling to keep up with demand because there were limited resources, now with the right production processes in place, we are managing inventory demand much better,’ she said.

In an interview with Mind-Mag, she revealed that the management of the company is a family affair. Tammy actually encouraged one of her sisters to quit her job to help run the brand, and she’s been by her side ever since. During their first collection release, other family members helped too, she added.

“In that first launch, we were the ones packing orders, doing customer service and counting stock, we got the whole family involved,” she added.

To learn more about Saski and their upcoming tennis-inspired collection be sure to follow the brand on Instagram.