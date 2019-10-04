Carmen Electra Sizzles In Leather Pants Sprawled On Top Of Mechanical Bull, Legs In The Air

Though she may not be the type many fans associate with the country western world, bombshell Carmen Electra has been sharing shots featuring the brand Cattleman’s Cut with her 1 million eager Instagram followers lately.

Just a few days ago, the babe shared a short video of herself in a plunging black outfit that exposed plenty of cleavage. She donned a cowboy hat and form-fitting outfit in the look, and had her Instagram followers drooling.

It seems that Carmen is really feeling herself in the black outfit, because she shared another short video of her adventures in the look — and it was even sexier than her previous video. In the short Instagram post, Electra was sprawled across the back of a mechanical bull. She rocked skintight leather pants that flaunted her toned legs, and black heeled boots. One boot was planted on the bull, next to the blow-up horns, and the other kicked straight up into the air. Carmen had her head tossed back, blonde hair tumbling down the bull’s rear, and her chest was thrust up into the air to emphasize all her assets.

Though Carmen’s seductive shot was not exactly the way that most fans ride the bull, her fans weren’t complaining. The video received over 7,100 views within just one hour as her followers couldn’t get enough of her country western adventures.

Her followers filled the comments section with flirtatious comments as they drooled over the blonde bombshell.

“Now I wanna be that mechanical bull,” one fan said.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world,” another fan added.

“Oh those legs,” one follower commented.

Another fan simply said “perfection.”

“Born to ride,” another fan said.

Loading...

Carmen has been on a total country kick over the past week, thanks to the giveaway she is doing with Cattleman’s Cut. She stunned fans a week ago by sharing a video of herself soaping up a car in a cowboy hat and pair of scandalous short Daisy Dukes. She was working with the brand to give away a personalized video message and handwritten note for one of her eager followers.

She even got in the spirit by sharing a video of the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders shaking their pom poms and busting out their moves.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Carmen’s Instagram page to see how much longer she’s on her country kick, or if she’ll return to her regular vibe once the giveaway wraps up.