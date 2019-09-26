Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Sexy, Slinky Outfit On The Streets Of New York City

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro recently had her Instagram followers drooling thanks to a quadruple Instagram update she shared from New York City. As she explained in the caption of the post, Kara shared the snap in order to direct her fans to her YouTube channel, where she posted a vlog from her time at New York Fashion Week.

In the Instagram update, Kara shared four sizzling snaps that featured her curvy physique in a stunning outfit. In the first look, Kara peered over her shoulder as her mass of curled hair hung slightly over her face. She rocked a spaghetti strap top that exposed plenty of skin, and loose-fitting pants that accentuated her tiny waist and toned rear. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a white purse.

In the second snap, fans got to see more details of the outfit. The front of the slinky, silky tank had a slight cowl neck that flaunted just a hint of cleavage. Kara rocked a delicate gold necklace with a circular pendant, and her a coffee cup in her hand. The silky pants had a tie at the waist that allowed Kara to draw attention to her hourglass physique.

Kara gave her fans a peek at her shoes and the statement hems of her pants in the third look. She paired the neutral colored outfit with some likewise neutral strappy sandals. The hems of her pants had a fringe detail that added a pop of visual interest to the overall look.

In the fourth and final snap in the series, Kara gave her fans a good look at her ample assets by turning away from the camera. Her hair cascaded down her back in gentle waves and her booty was the main focus of the shot.

Kara’s followers loved the series of New York snaps, and the post received over 11,000 likes within just four hours.

Kara appears to be loving matching top and bottom sets lately. Just two days ago, the bombshell rocked a pink crop top and short shorts combination while she was spending time in Los Angeles.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the New York look, and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful as always!” one follower said.

“The second photograph is amazing! Love the framing,” another fan commented.

Another follower enjoyed the chic yet casual vibe of the look.

“Omg looks so comfy and stylish! Like pajamas that were made for going out.”

One fan kept things simple and told Kara “YOU ARE UNREAL.”