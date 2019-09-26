‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Bursts Out Of A Teeny Beige Bikini

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has some serious curves. It’s one of the reasons why the brunette beauty is a social media sensation, with over ten million followers on Instagram. It’s also the basis for her moniker the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” However, her ample assets also mean that it can be difficult for skimpy clothing to cover it all.

Anastasiya was dealing with just this issue in her latest Instagram post, in which her tiny beige bikini struggled to contain her cleavage, and surrendered to showing some serious underboob.

In the two-picture update, the bikini top was beige with gold undertones — a color that highlighted Anastasiya’s glowing tan from the sunny Miami weather. The background of the shot, a beach with lush palm trees, only added to the vibe.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style with a halter neckline and gold circle decoration at the center. Slightly too small for Anastasiya’s figure, the top seemed unable to conceal the lower curve of her bust.

The top also featured two straps that tied around the stunner’s ribcage, right below the bust line. The bottom of the bikini was similarly skimpy, and featured straps around the side of the beauty’s legs. Completing the look was a pair of oversized statement black hoop earrings. Her hair was styled straight and sleek, falling behind her shoulders.

In the first picture, Anastasiya posed facing the camera, though she looked pensively off to the side. She playfully tugged at the straps of her bikini bottoms, highlighting her hourglass figure.

In the second shot, Anastasiya was turned around, showing off her famously pert posterior as she leaned against a palm tree and arched her back. The bikini bottom featured a thong cut, leaving little of her derriere to the imagination.

The picture quickly earned over 20,000 likes and over 460 comments in less than half an hour of going live.

“Superb.. Looking gorgeous,” one user gushed.

“Crazy about you,” added a second lovestruck fan.

“QUEEN,” proclaimed a third, with several heart-eyes emoji.

The background in the two pictures is one that Anastasiya has used many times before, like yesterday’s update where she again nearly spilled out of a black bikini or the blue bikini photo shown below.

Though Anastasiya did not tag the location, it is likely she is somewhere around Miami or Los Angeles. Currently, the buxom brunette splits her time between those two places. Although she is originally from Russia, she moved to the United States as a teenager to pursue her passion for modeling.