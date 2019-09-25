Kim Kardashian Parades Around In Backless Bodysuit & Glossy Pants For L.A. Breakfast

Kim Kardashian is wealthy enough to have all her meals home-delivered, but she will head out to eat. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed earlier today by The Daily Mail – a bite to eat might see Kim seated at a VIP table, but it comes with a paparazzi compromise. Kim was headed out to breakfast with BFF Jonathan Cheban in Los Angeles, California, with the star appearing to parade around in the confident manner she is so adored for.

Photos showed Kim with the “Food God” – Cheban is a semi-regular on the family’s hit E! show and has been a close friend of Kim for a long time.

Kim had definitely opted for a statement look. The star was seen in a skin-tight and backless bodysuit in jet black, with a sleeveless finish showcasing her gym-honed arms. Photos of Kim taken from behind also showed the mother of four flaunting her toned back. While the bodysuit was made from clingy and spandex-like materials, the pants paired with them offered plenty more to look at. Kim was rocking a glossy and black-patent pair of leather pants, with a tight feel to the waist showcasing her famous curves. The star had opted for sandal shoes, with a futuristic shoulder bag in silver adding pops of color.

With her bob haircut looking sleek, plus those statement shades, Kim was looking her usual impeccable self.

Kim has been making headlines all summer. May saw the star and husband Kanye West welcome their fourth child: Psalm joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago. While the family aspect to Kim’s life hasn’t gone anywhere, other parts of it have proven a talking point for her fans. Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line appears to be the most recent headline-maker: as The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the brand will be launching waist trainers.

Kim’s legal pursuits and health have also been covered by media outlets, with a recent Lupus scare seeing the star seek medical advice after she feared having the auto-immune disease. With Kim’s potential diagnosis seeing her in the clear, though, this hard-hitter is free to continue with her mega-star life. That likely means an early start for her workouts, although it looks like a good breakfast is something that Kim will treat herself to. The star is known for her health and fitness philosophies, although most fans consider Kim to be somewhat less strict than sister Kourtney

