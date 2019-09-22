Lindsay Lohan Exposes Chest For ‘The Masked Singer’, Instagram Goes Wild

Lindsay Lohan is back in promotion mode. The Mean Girls actress now holds a reality judging role on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, with the 33-year-old’s Instagram fanbase appearing to love the various moments she has shared during her time on the show. It looks like the famous redhead has delivered some new content centering around the popular series.

Earlier today, Lindsay updated a post to her social media. The Instagram photo showed her posing with the show’s co-stars – fans will have spotted Kylie Minogue’s sister Dannii in the snap. Lindsay was seen on the far right and a quick look at the comments suggests that fans only had eyes for her.

The star had definitely gone glitzy with her outfit, although with a jumpsuit being donned, this look was ticking boxes for more than just the glitter. Lindsay was looking fit and fabulous in the wide-legged one-piece, with shimmer details everywhere contrasting a little flesh-flashing due to a plunging and open-cut neckline that was showcasing the actress’ assets even though the finish was classy.

Lindsay posed for her photo op with a giant smile, her flame-colored hair down while one hand was placed on her hip since a little sass never goes amiss. An excited-sounding caption from Lohan announced that fans could see her back onstage, a fun series of emoji completed the words as she also mentioned her co-stars.

Instagram has been going wild.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote with a string of heart emoji.

“YESS,” another wrote.

“You look stunning” seemed to see one user agree with another.

“You clean up good!” one fan told the star.

Plenty more comments came to praise Lohan. Meanwhile, the responses also documented that some fans were excited for the show overall even though there was no denying that the majority of users seemed to be gearing their replies toward their favorite actress.

“You look so good Lindsay!” one fan exclaimed.

“Lindsay, your outfit is as gorgeous as you,” another said.

Lindsay definitely seems to have kept up the charm that swept America off its feet all those years ago. The actress may have shed her Mean Girls image, but it’s safe to say that the majority of fans responding today likely remember her starring role in the iconic movie. Of course, this star built up her fanbase as a child actress.

Lately, Lindsay has made major headlines. The star announced that she is officially single, per The Inquisitr. However, she still hasn’t stated who her boyfriend was. Perhaps she will, perhaps she won’t.

Fans wishing to see more of Lindsay should follow her Instagram.