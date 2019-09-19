Aaron Carter Makes Jaw-Dropping Accusations Against Deceased Sister Leslie, Denies Being Schizophrenic

Aaron Carter is making headlines again as many fans worry about his mental health. On Thursday, the musician posted a number of jaw-dropping tweets that allege his deceased sister Leslie sexually abused him. Aaron made a number of other claims in these new tweets too and they are definitely raising eyebrows.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Aaron Carter’s mental health was a focus of a recent episode of The Doctors. Carter has been working with the daytime show’s team for a couple of years now and he appeared last week to share updates with them. During these show appearances, Carter opened up about the mix of medications he is taking and the mental health issues he’s been facing.

In part, Aaron said that he’s been diagnosed with extreme anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. However, on Thursday morning via Twitter, he said he has never received those diagnoses.

In the days since that appearance, there have been headlines about the guns Aaron owns. In addition, as The Inquisitr noted, earlier this week his brother Nick and sister Angel got restraining orders against Aaron.

Nick explained via Twitter that his brother has admitted to thoughts of possibly trying to kill Nick’s wife and unborn child, and the former Backstreet Boys singer felt as if he was left with no choice but to pursue the restraining order.

It appears that Aaron has been tweeting frequently and consistently since the news of Nick’s restraining order became public. He has lashed out extensively at Nick, his twin sister Angel, and his ex-girlfriend over the past 12 hours or so.

Early Thursday morning, he alleged via Twitter that his deceased sister Leslie sexually abused him when he was a child. Aaron said that Leslie had mental health issues too and that when she was off of her medications, she raped him. Carter says this happened repeatedly beginning when he was 10 and he alleges that it continued until he was 13-years-old.

My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old…. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I have spent the last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape, I’ve been through many different treatments, I have finally found the right treatment. I have had my ups and downs, I continue to work on my mental health and i will soon not have to take anything. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I went through extensive therapy and treatments and I have NEVER BEEN DIAGNOSED BI POLAR OR SCHIZOPHRENIC — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

my sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

These new declarations are setting off a firestorm across Twitter. Many of Aaron’s supporters are standing by his side, but he’s getting plenty of pushback from those who believe what Nick has recently shared too.

E! Online reported in 2012 Nick and Aaron’s sister Leslie died of a drug overdose. She did have an extensive history of drug use and mental health issues, but this› seems to be the first time that Aaron has publicly alleged that she had sexually assaulted him when they were young.

It appears that a lot of people following this online aren’t sure what to think of Aaron’s tweets. As the Mayo Clinic details, delusions are a common occurrence in those who have schizophrenia. In addition, as NAMI notes, it is not uncommon for those with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia to lack insight and an awareness of the fact they have this type of mental health illness. Whether or not these issues are all connected, nobody really seems to know right now.

Regardless of what Aaron Carter experienced in his younger years with his family, he appears to be struggling in significant ways right now. People are watching these Carter family developments escalate on social media and will be anxious to see how, and when, things settle down again.