YouTube Hottie Erika Costell Strips Down To A Tiny Bandeau, And Instagram Is In Love

Erika Costell may be popular YouTube as one of the video streaming site’s biggest stars, but it seems that she might soon become just as popular on Instagram. The pretty 26-year-old recently posted a picture where she wore a tiny denim printed bandeau, and the reaction was wildly positive.

Erika first found fame after dating YouTube superstar Jake Paul. Thanks to her relationship, she became the Chief Operations Officer of what was formally Paul’s Team 10. However, she decided to leave after the two split up to pursue her own career.

Since then, Jake Paul has moved on and married Tana Mongeau. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently made headlines for her own daring topless shots.

Meanwhile, Erika has currently been finding her own great success with more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 4.6 million on YouTube.

No doubt her latest picture will earn her even more fans. In the photo, Erika poses in the teeniest of bandeaus to protect her modesty. The top allows her incredibly toned abs to take center stage, as well as her tiny waist. She paired the look with a high-waisted skirt that showed off her hourglass figure.

Erika kept the rest of her look simple, with only silver earrings and a few stacked rings as her accessories. Her hair was styled into a chic high ponytail, with some wavy tendrils framing the stunner’s face.

Within six hours, the post earned nearly 60,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

“Ok You’re such a babe,” wrote in a fan with a red heart emoji.

“Slay queen!” gushed a second, with the red heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji.

“Imagine being this pretty,” sighed a third, adding a fairy emoji.

Erika is no stranger to showing some skin, as she was recently awarded a contract with Victoria’s Secret. The partnership has been incredibly successful and has given Erika one of her most popular posts to date.

The beloved upload featured the Ohio native modeling a black bikini from the iconic lingerie brand. Laying down on the sand, Erika looks nearly about to spill out of her bikini top. The high-waisted sides of her matching bikini bottom hug her curves in all the right places. Her hair is windswept in the breeze, as waves crash behind her, completing the picture.

Loading...

The post won an eye-watering 230,175 likes and nearly 1,800 comments.

“Girl you be looking fine,” wrote a fan.

“BEACH BABE,” added a second, with two heart-eye faces and a fire emoji.

“Goddess,” concluded a third.