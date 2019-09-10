Instagram Goddess Rosanna Arkle Pours Out Of Red Checkered Bikini

Rosanna Arkle continues to steam up social media as she flaunts her famous figure all over Instagram. This week was no exception, as she gave fans a brand new bikini photo to drool over.

In the sexy snapshot, Rosanna is seen standing on a beach in front of a flowing white curtain, and she poses in a barely-there, red-checkered bikini.

Arkle poses for the camera with a seductive look on her face as she brings her hand up to her neck. Rosanna’s bikini leaves little to the imagination in the photo — flaunting her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs. The tiny two-piece also showcases the model’s toned arms, lean legs, and curvy backside.

Arkle wears her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose, wet-looking waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She sports a full face of makeup over her bronzed skin, an application which includes darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

The social media sensation boasts over 4.7 million followers on her account, and her latest bikini snap earned her nearly 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna recently thrilled her fans by sharing a set of photos of herself rocking a skintight dress, one that showed off her ample bust and hourglass figure. Arkle’s fun and flirty smile likely delighted her followers.

According to Arkle’s official website, the model lives her life as healthily and as positively as possible.

“In life my basic philosophy is to live a healthy, active and positive lifestyle as much of the time as possible. Sure you fall off the wagon from time to time but that’s ok. Through my modelling I have worked out what works for me to stay healthy and look good and this is what I am passing onto you with my new program. Enjoy it and keep a healthy and positive attitude,” Rosanna says in the about section of her website, revealing that she believes anything is possible with a positive outlook.

Loading...

The model also offers a bit of background on herself on her site, confessing that she often misses her home.

“I was born in Australia but was raised in rural New Zealand. I really miss it and always look forward to my trips home,” writes Arkle.