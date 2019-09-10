Ireland Baldwin’s Smoking Hot Close-Up Bikini Snap Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown

Ireland Baldwin sent Instagram into a meltdown this week with a smoking hot new snap that has proved hard to ignore.

After being posted on Monday, September 9, the newest addition to the 23-year-old’s feed is still earning considerable attention from her thousands of followers. The post did not include a geotag with it, but it appeared that the beauty was enjoying a day out on the beach — indicated by Ireland’s sand-covered hips. Her fans, however, hardly seemed concerned with the location of the sexy selfie. Instead, fans focused all of their attention on Ireland’s flawless bikini body, which brought some serious heat to her widely-followed page.

Ireland’s face was cut out of the frame of the sizzling snap, though there was no doubt that the dangerous curves belonged to Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter, who was showing plenty of skin in a barely-there two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The model spilled out of a minuscule black-and-white striped bikini top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, flaunting an insane amount of cleavage thanks to the daringly low scoop neckline.

The star’s bikini top cut off right below her bosom, leaving her midsection completely exposed and treating her 537,000 Instagram followers to an eyeful of the babe’s toned tummy and abs. Her solid white bikini bottoms also provided for a seriously NSFW display, with its high-cut style offering only minimum coverage and showing off Ireland’s curvaceous body. The number’s thin waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted torso.

Fans of the blonde beauty went absolutely wild for the close-up bikini snap. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned nearly 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments offering compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Imagine being this perfect,” one fan pondered, while another said that Ireland had a “great figure.”

“Gorgeous as usual,” commented a third.

Yet to leave a note on her post were her parents, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, who are both notorious for commenting on their daughter’s revealing photos.

Ireland is hardly shy about flaunting her incredible figure on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another racy snap that saw her going completely topless in nothing but a pair of tight brown corduroy pants — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.