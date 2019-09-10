Gwen Stefani Launches Instagram Meltdown In String Crop Top & Mini Buns Hair: See The Throwback Pic

Gwen Stefani has caused a bit of a meltdown. The former No Doubt singer and reality judge may have spent much of the early part of this week promoting her upcoming appearance on The Voice, but Gwen’s career doesn’t just include sitting behind the NBC series’ desk. The 49-year-old will be performing in Las Vegas, Nevada later this year, with an Instagram update made today reminding fans about it.

Gwen appeared to have gone down the throwback route for her photo. While the singer didn’t state how old she was in it, the snap appeared to showcase the ’90s style that Gwen proved somewhat-iconic for rocking. Gwen’s photo showed her wearing a strapless and string-tied crop top in print fabrics, with space between the upper and a dark lower delivering a major ab-flashing. When it comes to having some of the fiercest abdominals in Hollywood, this singer is very much at the top of the list. Gwen’s rock-hard abs were a headline maker two decades ago, with little appearing to have changed since.

The snap may have seen Gwen’s flat stomach take center stage, but there were other aspects of it for fans to get excited about. The blonde’s hair appeared tied into the multiple mini buns style she rocked back in the day – long and sleek locks might be how Gwen rolls in the present day, but her funky hairdos from her youth likely haven’t been forgotten.

The picture seems to have sent Instagram into meltdown.

“You are amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Little legend,” another said in what was likely a reference to Gwen’s career spanning several decades.

“The REAL Gwen!! Miss you!!” one fan wrote with alien emoji.

Comments did come in with fans appearing to try and debunk which year the image dated back to.

“What year tho?? 97???” one fan guessed.

“That’s the OG right there…” another stated.

This particular comment comes timely. Prior to posting the throwback, Gwen updated her Instagram with a promotional video for The Voice: as The Inquisitr reports, the video centered around boyfriend and soon-to-be co-star Blake Shelton in an “OG” context. The amusing video saw Blake a little unsure what the term meant, although it did see Gwen’s boyfriend remind fans that he’s been the popular series’ longest-standing judging face.

Gwen’s update today quickly proved popular, racking up over 10,000 likes in just 45 minutes. Eager fans may well have already purchased their tickets to see Gwen in Las Vegas, but for those who won’t be able to make it, following the star’s Instagram may offer a bit of a middle ground.