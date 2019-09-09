American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Flaunts Her Buxom Figure In A White Bikini

American Instagram model Holly Luyah, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for flaunting her voluptuous figure in skimpy clothes and bikinis, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a new hot picture.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a white bikini with a criss-cross tip-up front design. The risque ensemble not only allowed the model to show off her enviable cleavage but she also put her thick thighs and taut stomach on full display.

The stunner let her raven-colored tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous, and accessorized with a delicate pendant and a ring. The gorgeous model posed while standing next to glass railings, while she looked straight into the camera and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. In the caption, the model reminded her fans to drink lots of water, eat healthy food, and keep smiling.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 50,000 likes and over 800 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on Instagram.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Luyah is beauty with brains, while another one opined that she is the most beautiful woman on Earth.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous, as always,” a third fan wrote.

While a fourth fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote the following comment to express his feelings.

“You are extraordinarily beautiful, Luyah. A damn gorgeous lady like you deserves the best happiness, romance, worship and respect.”

Apart from the bikini snap, Luyah posted another photo where she could be seen casually dressed up in a pink crop top and denim shorts. The model wore her hair down and posed while licking a happy-faced lollipop. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Arcadia, Arizona, and within a day of posting, the picture has racked up almost 40,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Brittanya Razavi and Lateysha Grace, among others.

“Gorgeous without trying,” one of her fans wrote.

“You body is a heaven,” another one opined.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, before becoming an Instagram model, the Portland native was a popular fashion stylist. The model has styled A-list celebrities such as Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Ariel Winter, and Lucy Hale, among others.