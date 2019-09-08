Tattoo Model Jessica Wilde Strikes A Sexy Pose In Tiny Lingerie

Jessica Wilde is slaying on Instagram with her latest lingerie post. The tattoo model stunned her 909,000 social media followers this weekend in her latest racy update.

In the sexy snapshot, Jessica is seen sitting on her knees with lots of green plants surrounding her. She wore a gray zipper hoodie, which she peeled off to reveal her sexy black lingerie underneath.

Wilde wore a one-piece bodysuit that boasted black lace, and was a bit see-through. The ensemble flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, toned arms, and long, lean legs. She also showed off her many tattoos in the process.

Jessica’s long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back, over her shoulder, and in her face. She also sported a full glam look, rocking darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and glossy lips. She added pink blush on her cheeks and dark eyeliner to complete her makeup style.

Of course, Jessica’s loyal fans took to the comment section to rave over her skimpy underwear photo, telling her that she looked beautiful, and that they loved her look.

In the caption of the photo, Wilde simply revealed that the photograph way taken by Teaghan McGinnis.

According to Inked Magazine, Jessica may be one of the hottest women on Instagram, but she’s not immune from the haters and mean comments.

In a YouTube video around her 30th birthday last year, Wilde revealed that she had been getting so many mean comments about her age, and she decided to address them, asking people to have a little kindness towards others.

“I’ve been getting a heat on my 30th birthday YouTube video. A lot of mean comments about ‘hitting the wall’ let me just say, I am not here to be in my sexual prime for anyone. I am a human being aging just like the rest of us. Y’all need some love in your heart,” the model stated.

Meanwhile, Tattoo Life reports that Jessica hasn’t always been the brunette bombshell that fans have come to know and love. In fact, she struggled with body confidence issues for a long time before getting a trainer, eating healthy, and gaining that power that she needed to feel strong and sexy in her own skin.

Fans can see see more of Jessica Wilde, and her sexy photos, by following the inked model on her social media accounts.