‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Showcases Curves In Sexy White Swimsuit

Camille Kostek has had a really busy summer, but she is still trying to stretch it out as much as possible.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl took to her Instagram on Sunday to post a new beach picture to celebrate the beginning of September, but also to marvel at the fact that these past few months have flown by. It looks like summer just begun for Camille, who is clearly still feeling the warm vibes as she is seen donning a white swimsuit in her latest snap.

Flaunting her world-famous curves and flat stomach, she completed her look with a matching white denim crop jacket, which featured a funky collar and rolled up sleeves. The 27-year-old showed off her golden tan and signature freckles as she posed for the cameras during what appears to be golden hour. She wore her long golden blonde locks down in a wavy, messy style, and brought her hands to her hair to keep it away from her gorgeous facial features.

Camille sported some minimal makeup, as per usual, including some black mascara, which highlighted her bright blue eyes even further, a little bit of blush on her prominent cheekbones, and some dark nude-colored lipstick shade on her full lips. She accessorized the ensemble with some simple accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings and a pretty gem stone ring.

Giving the camera a sultry glance, the former New England Patriots cheerleader slightly opened her lips and maintained a rather serious expression. She appeared to be posing in the outdoors for this specific shoot, as she was surrounded by trees and mountains.

The new post was clearly a hit among her nearly 655,000 Instagram followers, as it racked up over 10,000 likes and almost 100 comments in just a few hours. Many also rushed to the comment section to praise Camille on her good looks, as she is often dubbed a “natural beauty.”

“Yesssss hot mama!!!,” one person wrote, and someone else commented, “You look awesome Freckles…” Another online user said, “You look so gorgeous!!,” while another fan complimented her on her fashion choice, “Oh yes [heart-eyed emoji] love that jacket.”

Camille, who has been dating NFL star Rob Gronkowski (who recently retired after snagging one final Super Bowl with the Patriots), even received a funny request from a fan of the couple: “you and gronk should be on an episode of lip sync battle,” adding the hashtag #nevernotdancing, which Camille came up with and regularly uses on Instagram — as do her fans.