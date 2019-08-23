Taylor Swift Looks Like A Snack In Daisy Dukes With Frosted Cream Cake

It’s Daisy Dukes all around for Taylor Swift this week. The “ME!” singer updated her social media a few days ago in a buttercup-yellow pair, per The Inquisitr, but now it looks like Tay-Tay has switched things up. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a reminder of just how well she rocks the look, with the post doubling up as a major foodie moment.

Taylor’s story showed her seated indoors with friends. The table in front of her was filled with frosted cream cakes, with the singer herself seen holding a knife as she cut into one of them. Taylor was also seen balancing a giant slice showing the cake’s creamy layers – the slice did eventually land on a plate. Swift herself was looking a total treat in a pair of dark denim Daisy Dukes paired with a tie-dye and multicolor top with long sleeves bearing the first name of designer Stella McCartney. As fans are likely aware, the singer has a collaboration with the luxury fashion label in the works. Today’s cake fest didn’t outline what Taylor was celebrating, although it can be assumed that the festivities were centering around the singer’s seventh album Lover. This would seem especially likely given that longtime music partner Jack Antonoff featured in the story.

There’s often a celebratory aspect to Swift’s music. The star’s “You Need To Calm Down” may have come with its retro wardrobe and fun pool inflatables, but the song’s message seemed to see Swift celebrating her inclusiveness mentality.

Taylor has mentioned a celebratory aspect with regards to her music in interviews, per MTV News.

“There isn’t ever just one song that could sum up what the album is. But I knew that [‘ME!’] just felt like a celebration. It felt like something that could make you feel good. And I just want that right now for people. I want that for me when I perform it. I want to feel good and feel positive and feel hopeful.”

With a superstar career and a dedicated fanbase, Taylor now sees herself as one of the industry’s biggest faces. Her offbeat vibe and signature uniqueness are loved by millions, with sales of her records appearing proof of this.

