Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Sizzles In Tie-Dye Mini Dress

With her mother’s supermodel DNA, it’s no wonder that young model on the rise Sailor Brinkley Cook knows how to rock her angles for the camera. The blonde babe may only have 149,000 Instagram followers, but that number is sure to rise with all the sizzling selfies she has been posting. Plus, Sailor has plenty of celebrity fans who follow her on Instagram, including model-turned-actress Kate Upton and actress Alexandra Daddario.

In her latest snap, Sailor shared a shot of herself that appeared to be taken in an outdoor patio paradise. The open-air space she posed in had striped chairs that looked perfect for lounging, French double doors leading inside, a ping pong table in the background, and white beams stretching across the space with lush green leaves peeking through. The greenery seemed to add some shade to the space, making it the perfect spot to soak in the summer heat away from the sun’s rays.

While Sailor has shared a few bikini shots with her followers, she rocked a pink tie-dye mini dress that showcased her physique in this particular snap. The dress barely grazed mid-thigh, leaving her toned legs on display. While the dress had a high neckline, there was a keyhole cutout that left plenty of her chest exposed, and the short sleeves of the dress meant her toned arms were on display as well. She accessorized with a few necklaces layered in the keyhole of the dress, drawing more attention to her assets.

Sailor kept the rest of her look simple, and had her blonde hair pulled up into a sleek bun. She rocked minimal makeup and allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Her followers loved the shot, and though she doesn’t yet have the millions of followers that many other celebrities do, the post received nearly 1,000 likes within less than an hour.

“Wonderful colors on you,” one follower commented.

“I love that dress,” another added.

One fan compared her physique to her mother’s, and simply said, “Brinkley hips.”

Last month in an interview with Closer Weekly, Sailor shared the bit of advice that her mother gave her about confidence.