Lamar Odom Talks Porn As New Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Outlines Having A ‘Sex Addict’ In Her Life

Lamar Odom has opened up about pornography. The former NBA player has been making headlines for his new relationship with fitness model and sports commentator Sabrina Parr, with media outlets keen to interview the 39-year-old basketball face on every aspect of it.

Lamar was stopped by TMZ at Los Angeles, California’s LAX Airport where he was seen with Sabrina. TMZ initially started speaking with the 32-year-old fitness guru, with questions appearing geared toward getting her to outline the couple’s workout philosophies. Sabrina did detail the various ways in which working out factors into her relationship with Odom, although talk moved onto nutrition. TMZ then turned to Lamar to ask him what he’s cut out of his life as the media outlet asked what’s “off-limits.”

“Candy and porn,” Lamar replied.

“Candy and pornography?” the TMZ member was heard responding before asking the couple why they thought porn might be a “negative thing.”

While Lamar responded that he was attempting to “be better,” Parr took things further. She called her boyfriend a “sex addict.”

“You can’t watch porn if you’re a sex addict and want a healthy life or be with me,” Parr replied, per The Daily Mail’s coverage of the airport interview.

“He’s doing great. It has improved our intimacy because it’s just us now,” she added.

Lamar was also asked how long it’s been since he’s watched pornography. The star appeared to need a moment to think it over, although he did reply that it had been around four weeks.

Lamar once made headlines for his claim that he has bedded over 2,000 women. The former athlete also fronted media outlets with a sexual theme back in 2015: Lamar was found unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel, although this incident also seemed to involve the sports personality’s battle with drugs. Lamar’s unconscious state was linked to a drug overdose. His new book Darkness to Light: A Memoir details his substance abuse battle and sobriety in detail, with what appears to be Lamar’s newfound life after years of drug use.

Lamar and Sabrina went public on social media earlier this month. The relationship seems to be making major headlines, and many might argue that Lamar’s high-profile past plays into this. Lamar married Khloe Kardashian in 2009, although their short-lived romance didn’t work out. The former couple’s divorce took a while, though, with it being finalized in 2013.

It looks like Lamar has found stability from various viewpoints with Sabrina. Fans wishing to see more of the couple should follow their social media accounts.