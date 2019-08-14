Winnie Harlow Appears To Go Fully Nude In Barely There Bikini As She Strikes A Sensual Snap On A Boat

Winnie Harlow has been enjoying a summer full of travel and adventures as she makes her Instagram followers jealous by posting photos from her trips. Recently spending a few days in Jamaica, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model continues to post snaps from the tropical destination.

Over the weekend, the model took to the photo-sharing site to share a sensual snap of herself posing on a boat with the turquoise ocean waters stretching out behind her. She wears a tiny gold bikini that barely covers her busty chest and leaves little to the imagination. As she poses with her hands resting in front of her and her backside pushed out, viewers can’t see much of the bottom half of the bikini, but get an unobstructed view of her flawless curves and sculpted figure.

The 25-year-old poses with her eyes closed and her head tilted up towards the sky while her long, dark tresses blow upwards in the wind. She accessorizes with several necklaces of different lengths.

In the caption of the photo, Winnie writes that it’s been a “summer on film.” Her 6.4 million followers thoroughly enjoyed the sexy snap, leaving her plenty of comments about how stunning she looks in the photo and expressing how much they love her.

“Love that boat and you!!!” one Instagram user gushed.

“I love your page and you sure as hell know how to make the cameras love you,” another follower commented, following up with two heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow! Love this shot!!! What a goddess,” yet another fan chimed in.

Winnie became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is a skin condition characterized by loss of skin color in blotches. Many of the model’s followers comment on her photos about how much they love her skin and admire her for embracing who she is. However, every once in a while an internet troll decides to leave a negative message for the model.

One such case took place at the end of last year after Winnie posted a topless photo of herself wearing just a shiny blue skirt, according to Health. As she poses with one arm crossed over her chest, the white skin of her torso can clearly be seen contrasting with the darker skin of her shoulders and arms.

In response to the photo, an Instagram user commented, “Who’s the designer of the shirt?”

Winnie’s cheeky response was simply, “god..?”

While the social media user was likely ignorant to the model’s skin disease, Winnie took it in stride and showed a sense of humor about the negative comments she receives on a daily basis.