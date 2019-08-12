Ana Cheri Rocks Tight Top & Mini Skirt In Latest Snap

Ana Cheri got her fans excited Monday morning whens he shared a photo in which she wore a sexy outfit that showcased her fabulous figure.

In the shot, Cheri stood outside near a hedgerow with summer foliage behind her. She indicated that the photo was taken in California. The brunette bombshell wore a skin-tight top with spaghetti straps and a green mini asymmetrical skirt. The cream-colored top showed cleavage as well as hugging the model’s voluptuous chest. The top also flashed a bit of her toned abs. The mini skirt’s uneven hemline drew the eye to Cheri’s toned legs. The beauty also wore thigh-high boots with open toes to give the outfit a chic look.

The beauty captioned the outfit as a safari look, and her fans were loving it. Dozens of heart and fire emoji filled the comments section, but some fans took a moment to let Cheri know what they thought of the look. And the likes and comments racked up fast. Within 30 minutes, the snap snagged more than 23,000 likes and over 200 fans left comments.

“Always as beautiful as a rose,” one follower said.

“I love how your body makes the outfits everything looks good on you,” one fan joked.

“Slaying in this outfit,” one fan told Cheri.

Cheri is well-known for sharing sultry and semi-nudes photos on Instagram and her steamy posts have helped her amass an impressive 12.4 million followers. From hot lingerie shots to barely-there bikinis, Cheri knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The model definitely seems comfortable in her own skin and does not mind showing off her body.

The beauty manages Cheri Fit, a fitness apparel company that caters to men and women. She also sells fitness programs for anyone interested in raising their fitness level.

In an interview with Playboy magazine, Cheri said she wanted to help others be their best.

“It’s hugely satisfying when I see people accomplish their journeys, fitness or otherwise,” she said.

“When I know others are happy, it’s a kind of gratification unlike any other. That’s why I do what I do. I want a career where I can make people’s lives better,” she added.

The model also works at California gym Be More Athletics with her husband and personal trainer Ben Moreland. Cheri and Moreland have been a couple for 13 years, and recently, they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cheri can follow her Instagram account.