Leann Rimes’ Blue Dress Falls Down To Flaunt Major Cleavage

Leann Rimes was sure to the pulses of her social media fans racing on Monday when she posted a racy photo of herself to her Instagram story.

In the sexy snapshot, Leann Rimes is seen sporting a skimpy dress that shows off her curves as she promotes one of her upcoming performances.

In the picture, the country music singer is seen sitting on the steps of a motor home as she leaned back and looked away from the camera.

Rimes sported a sexy, light blue dress as the strap of the gown fell down off of her shoulder as she flaunted her ample cleavage. The dress also gave fans a peek at Leann’s toned arms, lean legs, and tiny waist.

The singer had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell behind her back and around her shoulders.

Leann donned a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips. She also held a bouquet of white flowers in her hands as she beamed a smile.

Rimes told her fans that she would be performing at the Horseshoe Bay Resort during their Beer by the Bay Music Festival on August 17 in the caption of the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leann Rimes is not only known for her singing voice, but her acting as well. She recently starred in a Christmas movie for The Hallmark Channel, where she got to show off her acting chops.

Rimes spoke out about the movie, revealing that it held a special place in her heart because it touched on the theme of step-parenting.

“It’s something that’s important for me to shed light on – the blended family environment in a really positive way because it’s not something that gets talked about very often. So those are two things I really wanted to highlight and they were 100 percent down,” Rimes stated, per Fox News.

Leann is the step-mother to her husband Eddie Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake, and knows all too well that the situation can present challenges.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” Leann added of her family dynamic.

Fans can see more of Leann Rimes by following the singer on Instagram.