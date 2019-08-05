Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Nude Strapless Bra

Actress Kaley Cuoco, 33, showed off some of her dance moves wearing a nude strapless bra during a recent trip to Orlando. Cuoco brought her sister Bri, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, and celebrity hairstylist Christine Symonds along to Disney World, and they helped make her glam in the Florida heat and humidity.

In a clip on her Instagram story, The Big Bang Theory star and a friend jammed to “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. Of note was Cuoco in the background shimmying and shaking her booty wearing dark jeans and nothing on top but a nude bra. The actress’s hair, which she said was all natural with no extensions, was styled in a wavy half-up, half-down ‘do, and it swung about her shoulders as she got her groove on. Later, Greenberg threw Nerds and a Sour Twizzler at shirtless Cuoco’s mouth, but she missed with both candies. However, once the star put on a navy blue shirt, they tried a Laffy Taffy and experienced success.

The whole crew stayed at Disney’s Grand Floridian hotel, and during their visit, they grabbed some Starbucks and hit Hollywood Studios for Tower of Terror. They also visited Toy Story Land where Greenberg declined to ride the Slinky Dog Dash much to Cuoco’s disappointment. The foursome also saw celebrities Bow Peep and Woody, and the group congratulated the iconic cartoon characters on their latest film Toy Story 4. According to Symonds’ Instagram story, the whole group appeared to get a sneak peek of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, which will open on August 29. Cuoco and her sister got to Fly the Millennium Falcon.

Loading...

They also checked out Test Track at Epcot and strolled through Italy at the World Showcase. The group ate at an Italian restaurant, and all the wait staff was from Italy. On her Instagram story, Greenberg said that made the entire experience feel authentic. Today marked their final day at Disney World, which made them sad despite the Florida heat. During their visit, Cuoco appeared to spend at least part of the time working while her friends served as her glam squad.

Recently, Cuoco appeared on David Spade’s new Comedy Central show Lights Out. Entertainment Tonight also reported that after her 12 seasons in front of the camera on TBBT, the actress will step behind the camera to produce a comedy about women who dream of becoming the next Oprah Winfrey. The new CBS show is called Pretty, and comedian Santina Muha stars in and co-writes the comedy. Executives believe that the show will be special featuring a unique, refreshing voice. Cuoco also stars in the upcoming animated Harley Quinn series.