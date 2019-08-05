Demi Rose Shows Off Major Cleavage In Tight Black Top

Demi Rose Mawby is looking healthy and happy in her latest social media photo.

On Monday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself absolutely glowing. The model looks peaceful as she takes a selfie wearing a skimpy little top.

In the sexy snapshot, Demi wore a tiny black top with only one shoulder strap, which flaunts her massive cleavage and toned arms in the process. Mawby had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Demi also sported a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark berry color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a blue sky complete with fluffy, white clouds can be seen, as well as a tent and some trees.

Mawby opened up to her 9.2 million followers about being happy and healthy, as well as loving herself and wanting to learn and grow as she continues on the journey of life in the caption of the sweet snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby celebrated her 24th birthday earlier this year, and she took to social media to gush over everyone who is important in her life while posing for a sexy bikini photo.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” Mawby told her fans in the caption of the racy bathing suit snap.

Meanwhile, The Sun recently reported that Mawby is considering making a huge life change and leaving her home in the U.K. in order to move to the United States in hopes of furthering her career.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can keep up with Demi Rose’s life and see her sexy photos by following her on her Instagram account.