Brazilian Instagram Model Erika Gray Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Red Lingerie

Erika Gray apparently looks just as great in red as she does in white.

The Brazilian Instagram model took to her favorite social media outlet this weekend to share a racy shot of herself rocking some red lingerie, what appeared to be a continuation of a photo shoot that she began sharing earlier in the week. The shot was a huge hit with Erika’s fans, drawing praise for the curvy model from all corners of the globe.

“Flawless,” one person wrote.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another added.

Just a few days before, Erika Gray had taken to Instagram to post a similar picture of herself rocking a nearly identical set of white lingerie, which prompted an equally complimentary response from the model’s fans.

The very busty model has used her ever-growing fan base on Instagram to spin a successful career as a model, regularly sharing sponsored posts from her partnerships with some major fashion and swimwear companies. It helps the Brazilian travel the globe as well, as she posts pictures from a number of sun-soaked locations that are tailor-made to her penchant for very skimpy bikinis. Erika recently had a days-long stay at an adults-only resort in Mexico, which she promoted by sharing some very racy images of herself enjoying the tropical waters and taking in some sun.

It’s not clear exactly what Erika Gray is getting paid to flaunt her stuff in revealing lingerie, but it’s likely a very nice paycheck. Instagram influencers can command thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars per post depending on the size of their audience.

Those at the highest end of the scale can make enormous money just for making a single post. As television personality and model Hailey Baldwin recently revealed, she made as much as $150,000 from a single post. As The Inquisitr reported, the wife of pop star Justin Bieber has 17 million followers on Instagram, about eight times what Erika sports.

Some get much more than Hailey’s payday.

“I’ve heard of people making $1 million off of one photo,” Hailey said in an interview for the Netflix documentary called The American Meme, per Insider.

Industry experts say that Instagram influencers can generally make between $5 and $10 for every thousand followers, so Erika Gray and her 2.3 million can net between $10,000 and $20,000 for the right post.

