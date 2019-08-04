Brody Jenner Is Reportedly Loving The Single Life Days After Split From Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner has been spotted out and about since it was confirmed that he and his wife Kaitlynn Carter are ending their marriage after one year.

The reality star was spotted in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 3. According to E! News, Jenner was spotted at the club with two different women while he was doing a DJ gig at TAO Beach. He was later seen with two other women that night at another club and was also joined by some friends. The outlet also shares that Jenner was seen at the DJ event without his wedding ring on.

A source shared with E! that Jenner’s night out is an indication that he is ready to move on from his marriage to Carter.

“Brody is wasting no time embracing the single life,” the source said. “Brody and a buddy of his were walking around the MGM Grand casino smiling and enjoying the people-watching as they made their way to a restaurant inside the hotel for dinner. Around 2:30 a.m., Brody and his friend arrived at Hakkasan Nightclub, along with two girls who joined them.”

The source also shared that Jenner and his crew of friends joined DJ Tiesto for more fun that night. During the excursions, Jenner was reportedly “throwing back beers” and flirting with the girls at the club. Jenner also “stayed at the club for hours,” before he, his friends and the reported girls he was with left the club the next morning.

Jenner and Carter’s reps announced that the couple was calling it quits after being together since 2014. The two married in Indonesia in a small ceremony, though they were never legally married, per E! The couple’s marriage reportedly dissolved due to “trust issues” in their relationship. The couple reportedly ultimately “could not trust each other,” according to sources.

While Jenner and Carter are dissolving their marriage, this reportedly isn’t the first breakup for the couple. The couple’s issues with trust were reportedly the reason the couple broke up for the first time. The two reportedly got back together under the guidelines that they would get married.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues since the start of their relationship,” the source says. “They did not have a good foundation for marriage because neither of them trusted one another. They then decided to get back together and Kaitlynn pressured Brody into marriage, although it was never legal.”

Carter has also been seemingly embracing her single life over the last few days. The influencer posted a photo of herself on Saturday wearing an olive green bikini. Based on her caption, Carter is headed for a vacation.