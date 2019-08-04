Romee Strijd Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Bedazzled Bra Ensemble In Steamy Throwback Snap

Romee Strijd is reminiscing about her time rocking the runway for Victoria’s Secret, and invited her Instagram followers to do the same with a dazzling new upload that is certainly hard to ignore.

The new post was shared to the Angel’s account on Sunday, August 4, and included a seriously sexy throwback snap from the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which she has walked in since 2014. While the 24-year-old did not include any context as to what year the photo was from, her loyal fans would easily recognize that jaw-dropping look was from her strut down the catwalk in 2017, when the event was held in Shanghai.

Romee sent pulses racing in the close-up snap that showed off a scandalous amount of skin — but her 5.6 million followers certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. The Dutch bombshell rocked a shimmering lace bra that hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill over the top, leaving some serious cleavage well within eyesight. An ornate gold and green necklace fell down her decolletage to draw even more attention to the busty display, though there was no doubt that the look had already captivated the attention of her audience. Over top of her lingerie, the beauty added a bedazzled corset that outlined her slender frame. The number also featured a cutout that spanned the entire length of the bodice to show off her ample bosom, as well as her rock hard abs and flat midsection.

Being on stage when the moment was captured, Romee was of course all dolled up with a gorgoeous hair and makeup look. Her long, blonde tresses were worn down in loose, flowing waves that fell down her shoulders, while an orange and gold crown added a pop of color to the look. She also sported a stunning makeup look that consisted of a nude, glossy lip, dusting of blush, and light smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the blonde beauty began showering her new upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double tapped over 164,000 times after just two hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section to shower her with compliments on the jaw-dropping look, as well as share their own favorites from her many walks on the V.S. stage.

“What a goddess,” one person wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“My favorite of yours was your Bright Night Angels look!! You looked so sparkly and heavenly,” commented a third.

Romee’s throwback snap to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show comes amid news that this year’s runway event is reportedly cancelled. As E! News reported, model Shanina Shaik dropped the news of its cancellation in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph.