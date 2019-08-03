‘Shameless’ Stars Jeremy Allen White & Emma Kenney Feud Like Siblings On Instagram

The co-stars clashed over the Season 10 premiere on Instagram yesterday.

Shameless fans everywhere lost their cool when Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton, and the series official Instagram page all shared the same promotional image confirming the release date for the Season 10 premiere.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Showtime confirmed the release date for the first episode of Season 10 to be on Sunday, November 3 during the Television Critics Association summer press tour yesterday.

Shortly after the announcement was made, it didn’t take long before the promotional image to spring up all over social media as several members of the cast also confirmed the release date.

It, however, now appears as if not all of the members of the Gallagher crew were privy to this information.

Jeremy Allen White – who plays the role of Lip Gallagher in the Showtime hit series – took to the comments of Emma Kenney’s Instagram announcement to ask where the promotional picture came from and why everyone was sharing it.

“Who sent you all this? Did someone demand you post at the same time?” The confused actor penned in his comment.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Kenney’s massive following of 1.5 million people to recognize White in the comments and shower him with likes and responses. With over 900 likes and more than a dozen replies, the comment quickly jumped to the top of Kenney’s Instagram post.

While Emma wasn’t the first to notice and reply to the comment, she did give her on-screen older brother a little insight into why he didn’t have a copy of the photo.

“Cast group chat excluded you cuz you SUCK!” The actress jested in the comments.

Kenney’s comment also quickly accumulated just shy of 700 likes as her and Jeremey’s interaction sent everyone into a frenzy.

“You guys are killing me,” one individual exclaimed as they included a laughing while crying emoji.

Another Instagram user couldn’t help but point out the fact that they fought exactly like the on-screen Gallagher siblings they knew and loved.

At a loss for words, many responded with nothing more than the laughing while crying emoji. A few gushed about how much they loved Emma and Jeremy and enjoyed seeing them interact with each other on social media.

To date, Jeremy Allen White still hasn’t uploaded the promotional image to his own Instagram profile or confirmed the release date of the premiere. In fact, the last time White posted on Instagram was to wish his fiancee happy birthday on June 29th. The photo featured White sitting behind Addison Timlin while holding their daughter in his arms.