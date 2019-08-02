Chris Harrison Says ‘The Bachelor’ Has A Huge Condom And STD Testing Budget

Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise has revealed that the producers ensure that the contestants are having safe sex. During an interview with Kaley Cuoco and David Spade on his talk show Lights Out With David Spadeasked about the franchise’s condom budget and Harrison responded by saying that it’s huge.

“That and the STD test, easily the biggest expense, easily the biggest expense,” Harrison said.

During the recently concluded season of The Bachelorette, condoms popped up a couple of times in the show but they both happened when the lead Hannah Brown was on dates with Peter Webber. She found one in his during his hometown date and they found another in their windmill room during their infamous fantasy suite date.

That date later became the catalyst that eventually split up Hannah and controversial contestant Luke Parker who had a problem with the idea of Hannah sleeping with any of her other suitors. During the episode, Hannah disclosed that she and Peter had sex twice but during the two-part finale, she confessed that it was actually four times which triggered enthusiastic applause from his parents.

“Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times,” she said.

Unfortunately for Peter, he was sent home shortly after in favor of Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. Jed eventually won but his relationship with Hannah crashed and burned because he did not tell her that he had a girlfriend at home. That story about his now ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, surfaced in the press earlier in the season.

Hannah has received lots of praise for breaking up with Jed but she has received a lot of flack for being open about her sexuality but she responded to the criticism in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think I really did open a conversation for women to be able to share their stories and not to feel shame in any decisions that you’ve made, to learn and grow from those and decide what’s right for you,” Brown said. “Everybody has different views on faith and sex and what they’re comfortable with and just because I was comfortable or uncomfortable to a certain extent about different things doesn’t mean that’s the same for everybody else.”

Loading...

As for Hannah’s romantic future, she asked Tyler Cameron out for a date during the season finale. So Bachelor Nation will have to wait and see whether a longterm relationship comes from that.