Heidi Klum Dons Cleavage-Baring Pool Cover-Up While Taking A Shot Of Limoncello

Heidi Klum is putting on another sexy display for her army of Instagram followers.

Currently, the model is vacationing with husband Tom Kaulitz, and though she has not revealed to fans exactly where she jetted off to, the blonde bombshell has been sharing photos from the tropical getaway on Instagram. In the most recent video in her spree of posts, the stunner rocks a revealing pool cover-up and appears to be having a blast at a liquor store.

In the short little boomerang clip, the model appears in front of a row of liquor, and she looks absolutely fabulous. Klum wears her long, blonde locks pulled back in a high ponytail and seems to be wearing just a hint of makeup while covering the majority of her face with an oversized pair of reflective sunglasses. She accessorizes the outfit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a necklace.

The supermodel shows off her gorgeous figure in a white pool cover-up that plunges low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for fans. The side of the outfit features a ton of little slits which reveals her toned and tanned body in a white bikini. In one hand, Heidi holds her white purse and in the other, she holds up a shot glass of limoncello. Next to her stands her hubby and a friend, who are both rocking shorts and tank tops while also taking shots of limoncello with Klum.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the supermodel a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Heidi know that they’re jealous of her trip while countless others commented on her amazing bikini body.

“Love your swimsuit cover!” one follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“Cute coverup @heidiklum where from?” another Instagram user asked.

“You are so fineee,” one more raved.

As fans know, Heidi married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in a surprise ceremony. It took months before the couple publicly announced that they were hitched. From the very beginning, their relationship has been under scrutiny because of their 17-year age gap. But in the past, E! Online shared that Klum doesn’t let it bug her.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” the model dished. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Sounds like the haters have got nothing on Heidi.