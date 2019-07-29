‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Called A Milf After Posting Sexy Instagram Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry got pulses racing on social media this weekend when she posted a photo of herself in a racy outfit.

On Sunday, Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram account to flaunt her fabulous figure for her followers, and her fans absolutely loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, Lowry is seen wearing a pair of high-waisted, black spandex shorts and a skimpy bra-like crop top, which flaunts her ample cleavage and flat tummy.

Kail adds an open denim jacket over top of the ensemble as she stands in front of a fountain. Lowry looks to the side of the camera as she flashes a smile.

The reality star has her long, blonde hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head and styled in loose curls. She dons a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She adds a shimmering highlighter and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Lowry accessorizes her sexy ensemble by sporting a brown leather purse complete with fringe across her body, a pair of black flip flops, and a chain around her neck.

In the comment section, one of Kail’s followers told her that she she would now have to be called “Milfy Milferton,” because of her sexy look, hinting that Lowry is a “milf,” an expression used for an attractive woman who is also a mother.

It seems that many of Kailyn’s fans agreed, and the comment gained over 120 likes in the first 11 hours after it was posted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail and the rest of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars have been dealing with a ton of drama over the past few months, mostly due to Jenelle Evans.

Evans was recently fired from the MTV reality series after it was revealed that her husband, David Eason, had allegedly killed the family dog, Nugget, in a fit of rage.

“Kailyn is beyond happy and relieved that Jenelle is out of the picture on Teen Mom. Kailyn truly disliked being associated with Jenelle and David, especially after David made those homophobic remarks,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kailyn feels Jenelle is not good energy for the show and the message they’re creating and Kailyn, Chelsea and Leah are all happy to see her gone as they have discussed it,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry’s life by following her on Instagram.