Iskra Lawrence Flaunts A Perfect Hourglass Figure At The Beach

Iskra Lawrence celebrated making it halfway through the year with a new throwback picture on Instagram in which she showcased her incredible figure while sitting on the stairs of a picturesque beach shack.

In the caption, Iskra looks wistfully back on when she had a weeklong vacation, lamenting that she has since been hard at work without break. The blonde stunner indeed has a lot on her plate. In addition to being an Instagram star with over 4.5 million followers, the British beauty is also a model for Aerie, the intimates label of American Eagle, as well as cosmetics giant L’Oreal, and Persona by Marina Rinaldi.

She is also a body-positivity activist. In addition to being an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association, she also hosted and co-produced a Facebook series called The Mirror Challenge, which aired last year.

In Iskra’s upload, she sits on a set of wooden stairs that lead up to an exotic beachside cabana, with a porch and large windows that show the reflection of a palm tree. Iskra’s sitting pose allows her hourglass figure to be on full display. One arm rests by her waist, while the other is used to help tame her hair, which is being mused in the ocean breeze.

For attire, the blonde bombshell sported a gray and white striped long-sleeved crop top, which she paired with a classic white bikini bottom. For accessories, the British native donned a pair of retro pink angled sunglasses.

The picture earned high praise, with over 72,600 likes and more than 300 comments. Many of the comments were compliments for the body-positive model.

“Wow beautiful,” wrote a fan, using several heart-eye emoji to emphasize his point.

“Epitome of Hotness,” added a second.

“Body Goals,” wrote a third, with the red heart, prayer hands, and fire emoji.

Others, however, responded to Iskra’s caption, in which she asked her fans about how their year — which she pointed out was halfway over — was going.

“2019 was a bit of a rough start but it really made me examine and discover what I want out of life and so I appreciate the struggle,” admitted a fan.

“I just registered for college to begin my next chapter in my life,” wrote a second.

Iskra’s caption may have been inspired by her upcoming “Real Talk” event this evening, in which three successful female chefs will discuss their careers at Aerie’s 75 Spring Street location in New York.

Iskra promoted the event on Instagram in light blue biker shorts and a bikini top.