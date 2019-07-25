Aussie Model Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Little To Be Desired In Tiny Yellow Lingerie Set

Aussie model Tarsha Whitmore is delighting fans with another stunning photo.

As fans of the social media star know, Tarsha is always sharing sexy photos with fans and sometimes she even posts on her account two times a day. While the 19-year-old looks stunning in just about every look that she rocks, her outfits of choice definitely seem to be the bikini as well as a lingerie set. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Whitmore stuns in a sexy yellow set that leaves virtually nothing to the imagination.

In the new post, the model stands smack dab in the middle of the image, looking directly into the camera with a slight pouty face. The stunner wears her long, dyed locks down and curly and also dons a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte pink lipstick. While placing one hand over her head and another on her panties, Whitmore strikes a sexy pose.

The model’s toned and tanned figure is on full display in the photo in a skimpy lingerie set. On top, Tarsha almost pops out of a yellow bra and offers fans generous views of cleavage in the barely- there ensemble. The bottoms are equally as sexy with floss-like sides that show off her hip bones as well as her toned stems. In the caption of the image, she tags where she got the NSW set and also offers them a promo code to go along with it.

The post has earned the Australian-born beauty plenty of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Tarsha know that they’re huge fans while countless others commented on her amazing figure. A few others just chimed in with flame and heart emoji rather than using words.

“How are you even real,” one follower asked.

“Oh myy yelllowww [sic] is your color,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You are looking Gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, Whitmore served up another sexy look while vacationing in Miami. As The Inquisitr shared, the model posed in front a large silver staircase with a marble wall surrounding it. The bombshell wore her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail and left little to be desired while posing in a sexy white tank top, which plunged low into her chest, offering fans views of generous amounts of cleavage. To go along with the skintight tank top, the stunner rocked a pair of red biker pants, which hit well above her knee, showcasing her beautiful and tan stems.

Slay all day, Tarsha.