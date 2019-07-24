Justin Bieber Upsets Fans With New Facial Piercing

Fans are unhappy with Justin's new piercing.

In his latest Instagram pic, Justin Bieber showed off his new eyebrow piercing and a custom diamond grill by GoldTeethGod, reports Page Six. As noted by Bustle, the grill was created by 27-year-old jeweler Ian Marks. Ian has previously made pieces for Future and Kylie Jenner.

Both Justin, 25, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, decided to get piercings on Sunday at Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood. Hailey opted for two helix piercings.

The “Sorry” singer’s fans were less than happy with his new look.

“Are we in 2008 or what?????” questioned a fan.

“Why would he get an eyebrow ring,” asked another.

“Oh… no…” chimed in a commenter.

Numerous fans shared similar sentiments.

“Please tell me that’s fake,” another commenter wrote.

“What the f has he done,” said a different person.

Some fans even worried the new piercing was a cry for help and shared their support.

“#WeLoveYouJustin please take care of yourself,” wrote numerous fans.

Others believed what appears to be a rash or acne on the singer’s forehead may indicate possible drug use.

“I can see those rashes on his head… can ya’ll… and I am worried,” commented an Instagram user.

“He is on drugs are you blind his acne was never this bad look up a photo of it and he is skinny af no muscle,” claimed another.

Despite criticism, the photo almost has four million likes.

On Tuesday, the Biebers flaunted their new piercings while on a date night at Nobu Malibu, reported Hollywood Life. Hailey stunned in a figure-hugging silk red mini dress. Her beautiful, lean legs were on full display. She kept her look casual, wearing a cropped leather jacket and white sneakers. Her blonde hair was in beachy waves.

Justin wore ripped black jeans, a white-and-black t-shirt, and a backwards black baseball hat. He finished off his outfit with white sneakers, matching his wife.

Bustle reported the singer is not new to body modification. The 25-year-old recently got a second face tattoo above his right eyebrow. The tasteful tat reads “grace” in delicate handwriting. The tattoo was reportedly done by artists Bang Bang or Keith McCurdy.

Justin’s first face tattoo of a small cross, in honor of Justin’s Christian faith, was done in 2016.

“It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God,” confirmed Justin’s tattoo artist JonBoy.

According to Refinery29, the singer has become somewhat of an ink collector. His numerous tattoos range from a portrait of Jesus to a cartoon fish.