Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Cleavage In Black Sports Bra, Encourages Followers To Visit Her New YouTube Channel

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes took to Instagram to share a sizzling shot that showcased her incredible physique. In the snap, Tookes rocked a simple black sports bra that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her toned arms were also on display, and she accessorized with a bold, gold chain necklace that added a bit of edge and style to the look. Her hair was loose in gentle waves, and she had a neutral makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. Tookes also had a huge smile on her face, lighting up the photo.

While the photo itself was stunning, Tookes’ post also included an important life update. As the caption of the snap explained, Tookes finally decided to give her fans what they had been asking for and start her own YouTube channel. While the gorgeous model has 3.6 million followers on Instagram, her YouTube channel only has 2,120 subscribers so far. Her first video ever was only posted a day ago, however, so that subscriber count will likely climb in the days to come.

Her fans were excited about the announcement, and the photo itself received over 92,000 likes in just 10 hours. Fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt commented, “the content we deserve” and added “yayyyyy.” Tookes asked her followers in the caption to comment on what else they wanted to see from her on the channel, and many fans had suggestions, from recreating looks she wore on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk to healthy recipes she loves.

Fans who follow Tookes’ directions and head to the link in her bio will see just how fitting the sexy snap is for the launch of her channel. The snap is actually the finished product of Tookes’ first-ever video on her channel, in which she shares her entire makeup routine with her followers.

In the comprehensive 20 minute video, Tookes walks her fans through everything she does to achieve the look captured on her Instagram page.

While Tookes only recently launched her own private channel, she’s no stranger to the world of YouTube. Tookes is one half of the channel JOJA, which she launched with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver. On that channel, which has close to 100,000 subscribers, the duo shares primarily workout videos. While they have done a few behind the scenes videos, such as the one in which they explained their paths to becoming Victoria’s Secret models, the majority of the content is fitness-centric. Tookes and Skriver even managed to film a butt workout with fitness guru Jen Selter, as well as a Q & A with the Instagram booty queen.