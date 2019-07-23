‘Teen Mom’ Cheyenne Floyd’s Bikini Body Blows Instagram’s Mind

Cheyenne Floyd is causing a stir. The Teen Mom OG star took to the platform for a stunning swimwear update on Monday – fans can’t seem to get over how amazing this MTV face looks.

Cheyenne’s photo showed her posing in a resort setting – she was standing on a wooden walkway framed by lush foliage and a white-painted fence. The green setting might have been ticking boxes on the aesthetics front, but there was no denying who was taking center stage. Cheyenne was wowing in a tiny, one-shouldered bikini in soft whites – while this mother had her lower half covered up with a chic pink skirt, she wasn’t hiding her killer physique. The blush-colored outerwear came with a slit flaunting the star’s long legs – likewise visible were Cheyenne’s rock-hard abs, sculpted shoulders, and feminine cleavage.

The star posed for the snap with a slight smile and her left arm held towards her hair. Cheyenne may have waist-length hair over on Teen Mom OG, but it would appear that this mom has opted for a short bob this summer. Likewise stylish were the brunette’s cute sandals, discreet earrings, and manicured nails.

A geotag from Cheyenne placed her in Jamaica – it looks like this celebrity is enjoying some time in the Caribbean.

Fans have been going nuts.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Looking great Chey!” was another comment.

“Gorgeous a** mommah!!! Ryder is so lucky to have you as her mom!!! Out of all the teen moms I absolutely love you!” one fan gushed.

As fans will know, Cheyenne shares her daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend and Real World alum Cory Wharton. Cheyenne’s motherhood may come with the trials and tribulations faced by most parents, but this star has particular reasons to worry about her child. Ryder suffers from a rare genetic disease – VLAC prevents the body from processing fatty foods.

Cheyenne and Cory appear to have worked hard to raise awareness for VLAC. While Cheyenne frequently mentions her daughter’s condition on the MTV series, she has also been spreading awareness for VLAC over on her social media. An Instagram post centering around the charity Cheyenne and Cory have started came with a powerful and hopeful caption.

“I am beyond honored to say we (@corywharton_ig & @thatsryderk) officially have started our nonprofit! I have talked about Rage Regardless Ry for a while and now am excited to launch the website & IG. I encourage everyone to follow, check out the website, & share with others. We are dedicated to empowering families with metabolic conditions.”

Fans wishing to see more of Cheyenne should follow her Instagram.