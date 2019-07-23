Meet The Ripped Texan Bodybuilder Freaking Instagram Out For Being JLo’s Dopplegänger

Jennifer Lopez has a lookalike. Janice Garay is the Texan bodybuilder who’s been racking up the Instagram followers for two reasons – her career as a muscle-rippling fitness professional and her eery resemblance to the “Jenny From The Block” singer.

Janice’s lookalike vibes were already being chronicled back in 2017. As Yahoo! reports, fans were back then losing their minds over this Instagram star and just how closely she resembles the 49-year-old singer. Janice wears her hair up in top-knot bun just like Lopez, her athleisure wear wardrobe echoes that of the American Idol judge and her gym-dedicated attitude sees the two women share the same fitness philosophy. Most of all, though, it’s Janice’s facial features that’s stopping Instagram in its tracks.

A single Instagram update from Janice can easily garner hundreds of comments mentioning the singing superstar. That was definitely the case back in March when Janice posted a muscle-flaunting selfie of herself that appeared to have her fans doing a giant double-take.

“Look like JLO both of u amazing,” one fan wrote.

“You definitely could pass as JLo’s twin!!” another fan remarked.

Janice has 212,000 Instagram followers.

While Garay has mentioned Lopez in her social media updates – she seems to be a huge fan of the singer – the majority of captions to this Texan’s images come with a fitness agenda. Janice tends to accompany her posts with motivational and workout-centric words, including promotional ones – a following on Janice’s level definitely offers the chance to influence and promote.

Janice has, however, taken to social media with words directly referencing her resemblance to JLo, as Yahoo! reports.

“So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it!”

Things have evolved for Janice since the media outlet’s report, though. Back when Yahoo! profiled Garay, her Instagram following was approximately half of what it is now.

Celebrity lookalikes are a big deal these days. As The Inquisitr recently reported, a Mexican 21-year-old by the name of Daisy Gonzalez is freaking fans out for resembling 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Other celebrities with social media doppelgängers include singers Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, plus model Gigi Hadid and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.

Janice doesn’t appear to follow too many celebrities on Instagram, although she does, of course, follow Jennifer Lopez. Janice also keeps tabs on Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and model Sierra Skye.