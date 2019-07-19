‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Winnie Harlow Flaunts Derriere In Barely-There Thong Bikini

Winnie Harlow is getting ready to ring in her 25th birthday next week, and she is teasing her Instagram fans with information about where she wants to go to celebrate turning a quarter century. On Friday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini as she told her followers she is thinking about going to Miami for her big 2-5.

In the photo, the America’s Next Top Model alum is sitting with her back to the camera as she rocks a two-piece bikini that consists of a white sport top with a full back that features two thin red lines near the shoulders, giving the piece a pop of color and geometry. She teamed her top with a matching white thong-cut bottom that sits high on her sides, helping accentuate her feminine figure by increasing the contrast between her slender waistline and wide hips.

In addition, the model has her back toward the camera, which puts her thong-clad derriere on full display, leaving little to the imagination. Completing her look, the Canadian beauty is wearing decorative sparkly patches along her body, adorning her vitiligo spots. while giving the photo a touch of glimmer.

Harlow is sitting on what looks to be a boat with one leg up and the other crossed in front of her body. She is resting the weight of her upper body on her left hand as she rests the other on her bent knee. The model is looking at a point off-camera to her right, but the photo only captures half of her face, setting the focus on her body.

The post, which Harlow shared with her 6.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 255,000 likes and over 2,500 comments in just about an hour of being posted, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day and weekend progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and engage with the model’s caption.

“Well, where’s my invitation?!” one user asked, trailing the comment with a smiley emoji striking a silly tongue-out face.

“STAWP! This is gorgeous,” another user chimed in.

“[W]tf, this is WOW,” a third fan raved.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted, the magazine announced that it was adding Harlow to its 2019 rookie class earlier this year.

“Thank you so much MJ! Thank you everyone at SI! I’m really excited, I can’t wait!” Harlow said.