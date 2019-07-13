Bella Thorne Gets A Major Tattoo & Debuts ‘A New Me’

Bella Thorne fans may be surprised to find out that the actress has changed up her look dramatically, and she shared the news with her fans on Instagram. Bella unveiled what she called “a new me,” which isn’t surprising when you realize that she got a brand new tattoo. And while the photo showed her with her arm bent, as she touched her neck with her left hand, it was clear that she had an entire arm sleeve done.

The piece was entirely in black and white with line work being the emphasis. On her upper arm, Bella now has a woman wearing a tube dress with a bow in the middle, as she holds what looks like flowers with one hand. The woman’s hair was worn up in a high bun.

Meanwhile, it was also possible to see a second face, likely another woman, on her forearm. But thanks to the camera angles, it was hard to decipher what it looks like. At the least, it was possible to see that the woman wore some sort of jeweled headpiece.

Thorne wore a bright pink tank top for the shot, and sported a dramatic, blue cat eye. She also rocked her usual jewelry, consisting of multiple necklaces, bracelets and more. In particular, Bella had a giant ring on her left hand, along with two drop earrings.

Five days ago, Bella shared another photo that gave fans a closer look at her giant bauble. The update was about her book, The Life of a Wanna-Be Mogul, which is doing quite well. Clearly, her fans can’t get enough of the star. The photo showed Bella placing her left hand on the back of the book, which was red with an abstract drawing of herself sitting down with tears falling down her face. The ring itself is massive, with rows of diamonds and along the band, plus a centerpiece made up of concentric circles.

The star previously admitted that being herself means that sometimes, she gets in trouble. She spoke about this to The Hollywood Life.

“[I] had to get past the insecurity of what people were really wondering about me. I had to put down the mask. If I didn’t put down the mask in every aspect of my life then I would still be putting the mask up — even if I tried to bring it down,” she explained.

