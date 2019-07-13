Jasmine Sanders Bares Booty In Thong Lace Bodysuit

Jasmine Sanders is known for her work with Sports Illustrated, but her latest photoshoot was with Victoria’s Secret. The model shared a couple of sneak peeks with her fans, which showed her rocking a sheer, lace bodysuit. It was bright red, with sheer accents on the sides. It had a halter-style top with a deep plunge neckline, and Jasmine posed with her back facing the camera and again from the front. In both shots, she gave a flirty smile.

Her entire look was very polished, yet casual, as she wore her hair up in a messy bun. Her makeup included different shades of pink on her eyes and lips. Fans responded positively to the update, liking it over 20,000 times.

But that’s not the only exciting update in Jasmine’s life, as she also revealed her cover for Billy Magazine. The cover and spread had an American theme, with the cover showing Sanders in a white, strappy dress surrounded by small, American flags. The dress had thin straps, a gathered accent n the chest and a chic belt around her waist. The model also wore gloves with the American flag, and accessorized with hoop earrings that read, “Rich” inside.

Her makeup was eye-catching also, featuring metallic purple and blue eyeshadow. The hairstyle was just as extravagant, as she rocked an incredibly exaggerated pouf that looked like a crown on her head.

In addition, the publication also shot Jasmine in front of a plaid red wall. In these shots, the model had the same hairstyle and makeup as the cover photo. However, her outfit and vibe was completely different. She wore a sheer scarf with tons of red dots in her hair, which was held in place by four extra-large hair clips. Her top was a bright blue tank, and she held a Coca Cola in her hand. This Instagram photo received over 13,000 likes.

And for fans who are wondering if Jasmine likes to go out, it turns out that it’s all about the dancing. She spoke with British GQ on the subject.

“There’s no point going out, in my opinion, if there’s no dancing. I can get down and dirty, sure,” she said.

“There’s a difference between being fun and being a mess. It’s about keeping it classy. Being messy in a fancy outfit – not cute.”

Jasmine also elaborated on her Instagram handle, and how it came about.

“At school people used to call me Goldilocks. And others said I looked like a real-life Barbie. I was looking for a handle for my social account and ‘Golden Barbie’ just stuck,” she explained.