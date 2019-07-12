Kendall Jenner’s Underboob Flashing Literally Gets A Jaw-Dropping Reaction

Kendall Jenner is heating up Instagram. The supermodel was frolicking in Mykonos, Greece, earlier this week, but it’s back to grind for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The 23-year-old appeared on Kendall + Kylie’s Instagram today to promote the clothing brand she co-owns with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Earlier today, Kendall + Kylie updated its Instagram with a photo that featured Kendall modeling one of the brand’s summery outfits. The supermodel was rocking a sexy print miniskirt and matching shirt in busy monochrome. The two-piece was showcasing Kendall’s famous legs, although the camera had cut off above the knee. The look included a piece of clothing Kendall is known for loving – crop tops are, after all, Kendall’s domain, and the brunette was sporting a tiny one today. Its ribbed black materials were tight and somewhat compromising – with Kendall’s right arm pulling her skirt up, the crop top was raised a little. The result was a slight flashing of underboob, although the finish was impeccably classy.

Kendall looked sensational as she gazed into the camera. Her trademark brown locks were loose around her shoulders and her complexion was glowing. The star did look somewhat caught-off-guard, although her facial expression added a real feel to the photo shoot.

Fans have been going nuts.

“My jaw just drop!” one wrote.

“Ur so Hot” came from another fan.

Many users simply chose to leave responses via emoji. Fire and heart emoji seemed the most popular.

Kendall’s day job may have her fronting major brands, but this go-getter has a brand of her own, as previously mentioned. The Kendall + Kylie clothing line might come lower-profile compared to the family’s other business ventures, but this apparel range is going strong. The brand’s Instagram account has 5.5 million followers. Updates don’t exclusively feature the sisters, but many do. Just yesterday, Kendall appeared with her 21-year-old sibling to showcase the brand’s denim. Once again, Kendall was clad in a crop top. The look offered some twinning, as Kylie likewise wore a cut-off upper.

It looks like building empires runs in this family. Kylie’s 2015-launched Kylie Cosmetics brand has earned her a net worth of $1 billion. And while Kylie’s siblings have yet to catch up in terms of wealth, they’re doing well. Kim Kardashian is CEO of best-selling cosmetics brand KKW Beauty. Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line is flying off shelves. Forty-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is a novice at having her own brand, but her 2019-launched Poosh lifestyle website is getting plenty of press.

Kendall seemed to be the perfect brand ambassador today. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.