Miley Cyrus’ Latex Crotch Pic Announces ‘Virginity Is A Social Construct’

Miley Cyrus has been making major headlines this month – the singer’s SHE IS COMING album now comes complete with its first music video. “Mother’s Daughter” is the sexually-charged, acceptance-based song that has gotten everyone talking. It’s also proven the basis for the 26-year-old’s latest Instagram update.

Earlier today, Miley updated her account. Fans will have recognized the picture – a zoom-in of a crotch in red latexes matches the glossy red bodysuit donned by Miley in the “Mother’s Daughter” video. The photo showed the bodysuit’s matching and metal-adorned gloves placed either side of a crotch adorned with bullet-like studding. A bold statement about the social concept of virginity accompanied the image. The statement is seen in a brief flashing moment towards the beginning of the music video.

Miley’s song might have herself and mother Tish Cyrus in the title, but the song’s subject matters span wider issues. The song centers around societal norms and what appear to be Miley’s views – namely, that barriers still exist and need to be broken down. The video features a naked and medically obese woman accompanied by empowering lyrics – “she got the power” is sung as the woman is filmed fanning herself.

While the video’s individuals do not exclusively center around nudity or sexual themes – disabilities also manifest – it looks like today’s update was out to debate a sexual theme.

Miley didn’t use a caption for the update.

The singer’s recent social media activity has been heavily geared towards promoting her latest music video. Miley has sent fans videos of herself dancing in the bodysuit alongside images of the individuals featured in the footage. While the star’s updates have sometimes proven controversial, they appear to have brought out a sense of empowerment.

Yesterday, Miley took to Instagram to ask fans for their input towards bettering society. A caption came with an interactive edge.

“Name 3 BIG changes you would make to the world if you could create a more peaceful loving environment for all….. what would YOU tell to BACK UP! #MothersDaughter”

Miley’s six-track SHE IS COMING EP includes various themes. It also includes celebrity features from RuPaul and Ghostface Killah. The singer has also released a music video to accompany her Black Mirror feature earlier this year – Miley’s Ashley O character proved popular on the hit Netflix series.

Miley’s update today has racked up over 67,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Over 640 comments were left in that time span. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.