Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Jet Skiing Basically Just Raked In Every Celebrity On Instagram

Kendall Jenner may have 113 million fans following her on Instagram, but it looks like half of Hollywood is keeping tabs on her.

A video of Kendall zooming around on a jet ski in a tiny thong bikini was posted to the model’s account earlier today. Alongside showing how Kendall expertly maneuvered the vehicle, the video showed off her sensational body and what appeared to be a very unique skill – the model was grazing a bottle and knocking it sideways with her toe while riding the jet ski in some slow-motion footage.

The video had racked up over 9 million views in just two hours. Given the celebrity response so far, it looks like the famous have been glued to their phones as much as the general public.

Kendall had tagged 22-year-old model Hailey Baldwin in the caption – Justin Bieber’s wife was quick to respond.

“YYYYEESSSSSSSSSSS,” Hailey wrote.

“This is so good!!!!!” read a response from Kim Kardashian, racking up over 25,000 likes.

“Omg,” remarked Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

While Kourtney Kardashian popped her head into the comments section to say that she was “crying,” the responses weren’t exclusively from Kendall’s sisters and her friend Hailey. Comments also came in from model Joan Smalls and actor Taylor Lautner. Also leaving Kendall a comment were Justine Skye, Jess Jackson, Scott Disick, and celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, among others.

Kendall also managed to rack up some likes from elsewhere in the celebrity world. Her video received the thumbs-up from Stella Maxwell, Tamra Judge, and YouTubers Gigi Gorgeous and Tana Mongeau. Supermodels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Emily Ratajkowski joined them alongside Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Additionally, likes came in from models Taylor Mega, Romee Strijd, Lily Brown, and Ashley Graham. Brand accounts on Instagram, including retailers PacSun and Kendall + Kylie, also liked the video.

Loading...

Kendall did indeed appear to be showing off both her unique personality and her killer body. The 23-year-old is known for taking to Instagram in skimpy two-pieces, but this offbeat beauty is likewise loved for her unusual vibe. Kendall can sometimes go more than a week without updating her Instagram – while updates from sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie are mostly daily, Kendall seems happier to wait between posts.

Kendall is currently in Mykonos, Greece, and she appears to be having a wonderful time. The Daily Mail has already reported the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star frolicking on shores with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik. Kendall also seems to have wowed her fans with a few bikini displays during her travels. Clearly, though, today’s video was bringing in what appeared to be half of the celebrity community on Instagram.